Mickey Rourke Offers Olive Branch to Lenny Dykstra, But Not Backing Down

Mickey Rourke says he's ready to end the beef with Lenny Dykstra once and for all -- but says if Lenny disrespects him again, he's not afraid to throw them hands!!

Remember, Lenny says he wants to have a celebrity MMA match with Mickey to settle their years-long beef over an alleged $30,000 debt ... one of the nastiest feuds in Hollywood.

They've been trashing the hell out of each other in the media for years -- but it seems like Rourke is sick of all the drama.

Rourke spelled it out for us at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in Bev Hills ... saying if Lenny has real interest in squashing the beef, he's down to have a friendly beer summit and make peace.

But, if he wants to brawl ... Lenny knows where to find him.