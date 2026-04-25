Bianca Censori Flaunts Chest at Chateau Marmont with Kanye West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori looked happy while dressing casually during a Friday night outing ... and, for Bianca, you know that means spilling out of her top!

The two were spotted at the famous Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, relaxing on a couch ... Ye in his usual all-black outfit, and Bianca showing off her famous chest in a revealing bodysuit paired with shiny tights.

The two sported huge grins throughout the evening ... with Bianca periodically sipping on a drink. You can see her looking relaxed and laughing at one point in the video below.

Play video content Video: Bianca Censori Shows Off Bold Look at Chateau Marmont Alongside Kanye West BACKGRID

It's interesting to see Ye back at Chateau Marmont ... because just a couple weeks ago, a man filed a lawsuit against the rapper for allegedly sucker-punching him at the Chateau in 2024.

We broke the story back then ... Kanye allegedly punched a guy who he thought bumped Bianca in the lobby. However, we were told he actually punched the dude's twin brother -- a painful case of mistaken identity. Ye said he hit the dude for allegedly grabbing his wife.