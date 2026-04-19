Kanye West Seen for First Time Since Europe Ban Drama

Kanye West is back out in public ... but he's clearly not looking to make noise right now.

Ye was spotted Friday heading into a dentist's office in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since getting dropped from major overseas gigs following his recent L.A. shows.

He kept things low-key, but one thing stood out ... a noticeably swollen right cheek, something fans immediately clocked given his history with dental work and headline-making grills.

The outing comes as Kanye’s issues overseas continue to build. As we reported, he recently postponed a planned concert in Marseille, France "until further notice" after officials explored blocking the show over concerns tied to his past antisemitic remarks.