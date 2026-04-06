Jonah Hill Talks About Kanye West Calling Him the Reason for Liking Jews Again

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Jonah Hill is opening up about that bizarre moment three years ago when Kanye West claimed he didn’t hate Jewish people anymore ... all because of him.

Speaking on "The Zane Lowe Show," Jonah -- who’s Jewish -- said the whole thing sat with him in a seriously weird way ... mainly because the rapper tried walking back all the hate by casually posting a picture of him from his movie "21 Jump Street."

Jonah made it clear he’s always liked the Kanye he knew -- calling him one of the greatest artists alive -- but the antisemitic stuff Ye was putting out was always brutal, and he wasn't one to kick someone when they obviously seemed to be down.

Of course, since 2023, Ye backslid quite a bit ... before recently taking out a full-page ad in WSJ to apologize for his bigoted behavior over the past few years.

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Still, no beef on Jonah’s end ... he says he hopes Kanye truly heals, owns what he said, and makes it right with the Jewish community.