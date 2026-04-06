Anheuser-Busch Becomes 4th Sponsor to Drop Out of Kanye West-Led Festival

Big brands are cutting ties with Kanye West left and right -- Anheuser-Busch InBev is the latest sponsor to back out of the London festival Ye's headlining this summer ... according to Wall Street Journal.

Budweiser and BeatBox -- both owned by Anheuser-Busch -- were previously listed as sponsors of the Wireless Festival. But AB InBev told WSJ on Monday that's no longer the case.

And they're just one of several brands to drop out of the festival since Kanye was announced as the headliner.

PayPal and alcoholic beverage giant Diageo have both pulled their sponsorship. Even PepsiCo did the same ... which is huge, considering the July festival had been previously advertised as "Pepsi Max Presents Wireless."

ICYMI ... Kanye recently took out a full-page ad in WSJ to apologize for his bigoted behavior over the past few years, blaming it on a 25-year-old car crash he says damaged his brain and led to his eventual bipolar type-1 diagnosis.

Fans seem to have forgiven Ye ... considering he pulled in a whopping $33M in ticket sales from his two L.A. shows over the weekend.