Festival Headlined by Kanye West Sees PayPal Drop Out, Latest Sponsor to Cancel

Kanye West’s Stateside comeback may be pulling in crowds, but across the pond it’s a different story -- and the backlash is stacking up fast!

PayPal is the latest to distance itself, with London's Wireless Festival organizers confirming the brand won’t appear on any event branding while Ye is headlining -- or going forward, according to ITV News.

It’s not a headline sponsor, but PayPal still plays a key role as the payments partner for Live Nation UK Festivals, offering early ticket access -- so yeah, this one stings.

And it’s not happening in isolation. Drinks giant Diageo already pulled out, right after Pepsi backed away -- with even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighing in, calling Ye’s involvement "deeply concerning" given his past antisemitic remarks.

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Wild contrast to L.A., where Ye just wrapped two shows, reportedly pulling in a massive $33 million.

As we’ve seen, Ye’s spiral -- including praising Nazis and Hitler -- turned him into an industry outcast, costing him friends, deals, and major partnerships.