Hazel-E Makes Joke About Jews While Defending Kanye West

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"The Jews said Hazel finna fall today" ... that's what Hazel-E told our photog when she tripped on her way out of a Kanye West concert.

We got the 'Love & Hip Hop' star on her way out of Kanye's show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and she was giving Kanye a full-throated defense when she suddenly tripped in her heels.

Hazel caught herself and then cracked a joke about "the Jews" ... which came as she was smack in the middle of hyping Kanye up for bouncing back from multiple antisemitic controversies.

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After laughing off her misstep, Hazel went back to praising Kanye ... though she did tell us one specific comment he made that kinda rubbed her the wrong way.