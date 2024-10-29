Hazel-E Says She Feared Ray J Fight With Diddy's Sons Would End In Gunfire
Hazel-E On Diddy's Sons Vs Ray J Feared Gunshots Would Ring Out ... Thankful For Chris Brown & David Weintraub!!!
Hazel-E feared the worst when Ray J was on the verge of an all out brawl with Diddy's sons at a Halloween party ... telling us she thought it might end in a hail of bullets.
We got the 'L&HH' star in Calabasas on Tuesday and asked her about the altercation between Christian, Quincy and Justin, and Ray J.
Hazel-E says it all happened when she, Ray, Amber Rose and manager David Weintraub were trying to leave the function ... claiming Diddy's sons started circling Ray and chirping him.
She says Ray had a bag with him and worried he might have a gun inside ... but she says Chris Brown hopped out of a car and helped break up the scrum.
Hazel's account adds some color to what we already told you about the near fight ... and she sounds pretty thankful Chris was there to calm things down. Otherwise, she says things could have gotten ugly ... and dangerous.
We also asked Ray's manager David about the incident ... and he told us there was no way Ray J was going to be pressed by Diddy's kids.
David says the rap mogul's sons were upset by Ray talking about Diddy on TV after his indictment, but he says it's just business and the boys should know better.