Hazel-E Says She Feared Ray J Fight With Diddy's Sons Would End In Gunfire

Play video content TMZ.com

Hazel-E feared the worst when Ray J was on the verge of an all out brawl with Diddy's sons at a Halloween party ... telling us she thought it might end in a hail of bullets.

We got the 'L&HH' star in Calabasas on Tuesday and asked her about the altercation between Christian, Quincy and Justin, and Ray J.

Play video content TMZ.com

Hazel-E says it all happened when she, Ray, Amber Rose and manager David Weintraub were trying to leave the function ... claiming Diddy's sons started circling Ray and chirping him.

She says Ray had a bag with him and worried he might have a gun inside ... but she says Chris Brown hopped out of a car and helped break up the scrum.

Play video content TMZ.com

Hazel's account adds some color to what we already told you about the near fight ... and she sounds pretty thankful Chris was there to calm things down. Otherwise, she says things could have gotten ugly ... and dangerous.

Play video content TMZ.com

We also asked Ray's manager David about the incident ... and he told us there was no way Ray J was going to be pressed by Diddy's kids.