Diddy's Sons Celebrate Combs Twins At Football Game

Diddy's kids are sticking together during this challenging time ... with his sons showing up to celebrate their sisters at a high school football game.

Christian Combs posted a clip to his Instagram Friday night ... showing the crowd cheering for the cheerleading squad receiving some sort of honor on the field.

Play video content

The clip captured Christian hanging out with his big brother Quincy -- Kim Porter and Al B. Sure!'s son who Diddy legally adopted back in the day.

Christian filmed his sisters -- twins Jessie and D'Lila -- and the rest of their cheerleading squad getting their names called out, walking to the coaches and receiving what looks like rings.

It's a sweet moment for the girls ... one their dad couldn't attend since he's still locked up in New York City after his arrest for alleged racketeering, sex trafficking and other serious crimes.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we told you, the kids are presenting a united front amid their dad's criminal case ... with six of them posting a joint statement saying they stand united behind their father.

They didn't include their two-year-old sister Love's name on the statement ... though the accompanying picture featured the youngest Combs.

The statement comes as Diddy's legal troubles continue to mount ... with at least seven more lawsuits filed against the controversial superproducer earlier this week.