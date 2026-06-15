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Dana White Says UFC Freedom 250 Was 'Amazing Experience' But Will Never Happen Again

Dana White Freedom 250 Will Never Happen Again ... We Can't Afford It!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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ONE AND DONE
Video: Dana White Says UFC Freedom 250 Was A One Time Thing

Don't expect a Freedom 251 from the UFC ... 'cause Dana White says while the event was absolutely epic, it was just too damn expensive to ever do again!

"It was an amazing experience. This was a one-of-one that will never happen again," the UFC honcho told the media after the historic night of fights.

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A reporter pressed, asking if there was any way we could see a return to the White House.

"You don't think there's a chance the president says, 'That was good. Let's do it again next year.'"

"I can't afford it. There's no f*****g way we could do this again. This was, I'll never do the sphere again and we'll never do this again."

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EPIC ENTRANCE
Video: Donald Trump, Dana White Make Big Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250
Paramount+ / UFC

FYI, the UFC covered the enormous cost of the event ... spending a whopping $60 Million. The promotion ultimately lost tens of millions of dollars.

The night had a lot of knockouts and patriotism, and a little bit of controversy.

UFC Freedom 250 Fights Highlights
Launch Gallery
UFC Freedom 250 Fights Highlights Launch Gallery
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All seven fights, for the first time, ended by KO or TKO, highlighted by an insane main event between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, which ended with the star from Spain sitting on his stool in between the 4th and 5th rounds.

Controversial heavyweight Josh Hokit thoroughly beat Derrick Lewis before making an inappropriate comment about Michelle Obama in the Octagon.

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The night closed with a massive fireworks show.

An awesome night that'll never happen again!

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