Dana White Says UFC Freedom 250 Was 'Amazing Experience' But Will Never Happen Again
Dana White Freedom 250 Will Never Happen Again ... We Can't Afford It!!!
Don't expect a Freedom 251 from the UFC ... 'cause Dana White says while the event was absolutely epic, it was just too damn expensive to ever do again!
"It was an amazing experience. This was a one-of-one that will never happen again," the UFC honcho told the media after the historic night of fights.
A reporter pressed, asking if there was any way we could see a return to the White House.
"You don't think there's a chance the president says, 'That was good. Let's do it again next year.'"
"I can't afford it. There's no f*****g way we could do this again. This was, I'll never do the sphere again and we'll never do this again."
FYI, the UFC covered the enormous cost of the event ... spending a whopping $60 Million. The promotion ultimately lost tens of millions of dollars.
The night had a lot of knockouts and patriotism, and a little bit of controversy.
All seven fights, for the first time, ended by KO or TKO, highlighted by an insane main event between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, which ended with the star from Spain sitting on his stool in between the 4th and 5th rounds.
Controversial heavyweight Josh Hokit thoroughly beat Derrick Lewis before making an inappropriate comment about Michelle Obama in the Octagon.
The night closed with a massive fireworks show.
An awesome night that'll never happen again!