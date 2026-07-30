Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Merges With Professional Fighters League

On The Merge of Something Big

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is joining forces with the Professional Fighters League ... and he's looking to flip combat sports on its head.

El Gallo's company announced the news Thursday morning ... saying both organizations will now operate under the MVP banner to combine "world-class boxing, MMA, live events, athlete development and content distribution" under one roof.

Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian will lead the charge ... and PFL's John Martin will serve as CEO.

In a press release, MVP said its goal will remain -- it will have a fighter-first philosophy with an emphasis on pay, exposure and building brands in and out of the cage.

With the merger, MVP now features almost 400 athletes in combat sports ... and its looking to add even more to its roster.

Paul spoke about the deal on Thursday ... saying, "We started MVP to disrupt a broken model. We wanted to give fighters fair pay and a bigger, modernized stage to become global superstars. Joining forces with PFL accelerates that vision by a decade."

"We now have a scaled platform to give today's fans what they want: elite talent mixed with culture, lifestyle, and massive social velocity."

He continued ... "MVP was always bigger than me and bigger than any one fighter. MVP is an inevitable movement that needs to happen for the athletes, and now we have all the resources we need to build something that changes this sport forever."

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