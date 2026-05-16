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Le'Veon Bell Says Jake Paul Is 'More Of A Match' For Him Than Logan Paul

Le'Veon Bell Nothin' But Respect For Jake Paul ... But I'd Love To Fight Him!

By TMZ Staff
Published
leveon-bell-kal-05-14-2026
I GOT NEXT
Video: Le’Veon Bell Says Jake Paul Is “More of a Match” for Him Than Logan Paul
TMZSports.com

Le'Veon Bell's moving on from Logan Paul, but he's not going far looking for his next fight ... he's setting his sights on the other brother in the family!

TMZ Sports talked to the former All-Pro running back on Wednesday in Venice Beach, at an event for the Problem Child's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano headlined card on Saturday ... and we asked him about his fighting career, asking him if he was interested in Jake.

"Yeah, I'd fight Jake," Le'Veon said ... "I think Jake would be more of a match [for me]."

Jake Paul Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Jake Paul Fight Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

"Jake, he's still recovering from his broken jaw or whatever. I got nothing but respect for Jake. I think Jake done did everything. This event right here was crazy," Bell added, before highlighting some of the things Paul has contributed to combat sports, especially for female fighters.

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"Shout out to Jake," Le'Veon said, "If Jake wants to get in the ring with me when he gets back from recovery, yeah, I'm down. I'm down."

Remember, it was only two months ago when Bell and Jake's brother, Logan, were going back and forth ... with both guys talking trash, promising to beat the other's ass.

Unfortunately, LP said the WWE shut down the idea ... they didn't want him to get hurt.

Of course, Jake has a long list of suitors, so it's probably a long shot ... but never say never.

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READY TO RUMBLE
Video: Mike Perry Says He’s Ready to 'Spread Some Blood' Against Nate Diaz
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In the meantime, Rousey-Carano goes down Saturday night on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles ... and Bell says he's especially pumped for Nate Diaz and Mike Perry.

In fact, Le'Veon dropped this before parting ways with out camera guy, Jake ... "maybe I'll get them in the ring with me."

"I'm about that smoke!"

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