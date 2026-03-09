WWE Actually Called Logan Paul, Told Him No NFL Boxing Fights

Logan Paul wasn’t making it up when he said WWE stepped in and shut down his $1 million fight challenge to NFL players -- because TMZ Sports has learned the company really did make the call.

A WWE source tells us executives contacted the social media star directly and made it clear they don’t want him stepping into a boxing ring with football players right now due to his wrestling commitments.

The directive comes after Paul boldly claimed “not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match” and offered up $1 million to anyone willing to prove him wrong.

Several players quickly jumped at the opportunity -- including Le’Veon Bell, Dion Dawkins, Tae Crowder, Brock Hoff and Breiden Fehoko -- all signaling they’d happily lace up the gloves.

But before anything could materialize, Paul said WWE told him the fights were off -- no other excuses, we're told.

Paul also appeared to take a call from someone he said was from WWE during a livestream … with the caller telling him the company didn’t want him stepping back into a boxing ring right now.

Logan tried to change their minds -- even offering WWE a slice of the roughly $2 million he expected to make -- but the caller brushed it off, saying the promotion was “good” on the money. By the end of the exchange, Paul said he’d honor the company’s wishes, explaining his loyalty is with WWE and that he’d shut the whole thing down if that’s what they wanted.

Some fans initially thought Paul might’ve been bluffing to dodge the smoke once NFL players started accepting the challenge … but our WWE source says that’s not the case.

Even Le'Veon commented with an edited pic of Logan wearing a clown nose and holding up a sign with the text, "I literally staged this phone call. That way when I decline I don't look like a little bitch because I'm scared to fight."

The company simply doesn’t want one of its biggest stars risking injury outside the ring while he’s actively competing on WWE programming.