Logan Paul Pokemon Pikachu Illustrator Card Sells For Record Setting $16.49 Million

Logan Paul's bank account just got a whole lot bigger thanks to his Pikachu Illustrator card ... 'cause his rare card just sold at auction for a whopping $16.492 million!

Not too shabby a return on what was a $5 million investment ... which Paul spent on the card in July 2021.

The moment the auction closed -- which also included the diamond necklace he used to wear it -- confetti rained down on Paul and Ken Goldin ... whose company, Goldin, oversaw the entire proceedings.

"Absolutely insane," Paul said. "Oh my gosh."

Goldin also had another surprise waiting for Paul, bringing in a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records, who confirmed that LP sold the most expensive trading card ever at auction.

It wasn't the first world record Paul set with this card; his purchase five years ago for $5.275 million also set a record at the time.

For those wondering why this card sold for so much money, it was one of 39 created for a Pokémon illustration competition in the late 1990s. The card was also graded PSA 10, the highest possible grade.

The buyer was later revealed to be venture capitalist AJ Scaramucci, the son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. He said his acquisition was the start of a planned "planetary treasure hunt."