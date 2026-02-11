Tom Brady Doubles Down On Logan Paul Warning Shots Before Saudi Showdown

Play video content Impaulsive

Tom Brady isn’t handing out participation trophies -- especially not to Logan Paul.

The NFL legend is doubling down on the competitive tone surrounding the upcoming Fanatics flag football showdown in Saudi Arabia … making it crystal clear he’s expecting absolute dominance -- and he’s putting Logan on notice in the process.

Brady addressed the viral back-and-forth with the WWE star after their trash-talk-filled exchange lit up social media … and while TB12 gave Logan a little credit, he made it obvious effort alone won’t cut it.

“I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be,” Brady posted to X on Wednesday. “If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate.

Basically ... bring your A-game, Logan, or don’t bother showing up.

Still, Brady wasn’t completely dismissive of Logan’s chances -- he actually gave him props for mindset and hustle … though he left plenty of room for doubt.

“I do think Logan Paul has the right attitude and the effort will be there,” Brady added. “How far that gets him will remain to be seen.”

The comments come after the two jawed back and forth while discussing the March 21 event ... with Brady openly questioning whether Logan can hang with elite football talent. Logan, never one to back down, fired off boasts about his high school football résumé and athletic chops -- even throwing his pro wrestling acrobatics into the debate.

But Brady clearly isn’t buying flips and moonsaults as football credentials.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has been leaning hard into the seriousness of the exhibition ... repeatedly stressing that star power and internet fame won’t matter once the game kicks off.