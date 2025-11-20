Logan Paul Trolls The Undertaker For Launching YouTube Channel

WWE legend The Undertaker launched a YouTube channel this week ... and ya know who found that pretty damn ironic?? Logan Paul.

The wrestling org. shared the news of The Phenom's newest venture in honor of his 35th anniversary ... saying he'll use the video platform to reminisce on the past and post podcast episodes and full matches.

LP got wind of The Undertaker's new undertaking ... and used a similar line people have used against him when he first got into WWE.

"I'm tired of these outsiders thinking they can just become YouTubers," Paul said cheekily.

Of course, wrestling purists initially hated the idea of the former YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-entrepreneur getting time in the squared circle ... but he quickly proved he belonged with his insane athleticism and iconic matches.

The Undertaker wasn't one of the haters -- in fact, he was supportive of Paul -- and that's why we aren't taking the social media superstar's comments literally.

It doesn't sound like The Undertaker is gonna be going full vlogger with his presence on the platform ... but props to Paul, it was a clever response.