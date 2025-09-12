WWE Confirms WrestleMania 43 To Take Place In Saudi Arabia

Play video content WWE

For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania is leaving North American soil -- the company just announced Saudi Arabia will host the annual event in 2027.

Triple H and Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh just made the announcement minutes ago during a news conference in Las Vegas. They were joined by big names like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Logan Paul, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair.

"We could not be more excited for this opportunity," Triple H said. "This is an opportunity to show the world what I think most people already know, that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world, and excites fans from everywhere."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the WWE are currently in the middle of a 10-year partnership, which they signed back in 2018. The deal is reportedly worth $500 million for the org. to host events in the country.

It will mark the second major WWE show to be held in the country in the coming years ... as the Royal Rumble is also slated to take place there in 2026.

While he credited Turki and Nick Khan for putting it together, Triple H also shouted out the fans in the country for making it a possibility.

"Without the fans in Riyadh, without the fans in Jeddah that have shown up time after time, that have gotten louder and louder every single time we have been there," Triple H said.

"They know everything. And it's one of our sort of hotbed fanbases, if you will."