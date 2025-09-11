WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, On Road to Recovery

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance after suffering a stroke ... but the good news is he's already on the road to recovery, TMZ Sports has learned.

Jerry's daughter tells us he experienced the medical issue in Florida last Friday at one of his homes. Luckily, he says his daughter is taking him back to his primary residence, where he will rest up for a few more weeks before getting back to normal.

Lawler was set to appear at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati starting on Friday ... but organizers announced Monday he would not be attending "due to some personal matters."

Lawler is no stranger to health issues -- this is the second scare the 75-year-old has suffered in recent years ... as in 2023, Lawler had a "massive stroke." After spending a few days in the ICU, he was able to return home for outpatient rehab.

According to ESPN, he also suffered a stroke in 2018. In 2012, he collapsed while broadcasting WWE's "Monday Night RAW" due to a heart attack.

He was last seen on TV back in February ... with cameras showing him enjoying a taping of WWE "Smackdown" in his home state of Tennessee -- and he was nothing but smiles.

All that being said, we're told everything will be totally fine with the King.