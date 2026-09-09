Dillon Danis Says Viral Photos Claiming To Show Him Snorting White Substance Are Bogus

Dillon Danis says the viral photos purportedly showing him snorting a white substance aren't what they claim to be ... because he didn't magically lose all his tattoos overnight.

The MMA fighter tells TMZ Sports ... the photos currently making the rounds online are fake, and he says there's one pretty obvious giveaway -- the man in the images doesn't have the same tattoos he does.

Dillon says ... "To be completely clear: those photos are not me, and anyone presenting them as authentic images of me is spreading false information."

The pics started circulating on social media shortly after Dillon pulled out of his Aug. 29 fight against Mike Perry with a gruesome arm injury ... leading some online to speculate the two were connected.

Dillon tells us that narrative is completely false ... saying the fight withdrawal had nothing to do with the photos or the narrative being pushed alongside them.

As for the fight, Dillon says things happen in combat sports, and he later posted gory footage of the open wound he claims forced him off the card.

Mike stayed in the main event against replacement Brandon Jenkins ... only to dislocate his own shoulder and lose by first-round TKO.

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Dillon is no stranger to controversy.

As TMZ Sports reported, Dana White banned him from UFC events after Dillon got into a wild cageside brawl with members of Islam Makhachev's team last November at UFC 322.