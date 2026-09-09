Brandi Glanville's Friend Launches GoFundMe for Her Health Issues

Help Me Pay To Fix My Face!!!

Brandi Glanville's friend is pleading with the public for help as the reality star is struggling with a myriad of health issues.

Gina Rodriguez, a friend a Brandi, launched a GoFundMe Tuesday ... after the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared an up-close and personal look at the massive growth on the side of her face.

According to the crowdfunding page, doctors identified "a fungal ball" in her face ... and say it's gotta come out.

Apparently, Brandi needs to get IV meds every day for the next 4 to 6 months as well as multiple procedures and surgeries -- including getting her breast implants removed.

Gina writes that BG is "exhausted, in pain and trying to mentally prepare herself for months more of treatment and surgeries." She also says the cost has become "overwhelming."

She also says the only work Brandi can do in her condition is tape her podcast, so her illnesses and treatment have impacted her income.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

As you know, Brandi's dealing with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis -- and treatment is costing her between $3,300 and $6,000 a month ... even with insurance.