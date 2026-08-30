Brandi Glanville Talks Kim Zolciak Son Case, Admits She's a Hypocrite

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Brandi Glanville Uncensored

Brandi Glanville knows she's wading into dangerous territory talking about Kim Zolciak's 15-year-old son ... and she's admitting she's being a hypocrite for doing it.

Brandi addressed the allegations against Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. on her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast ... saying she normally believes underage kids shouldn't be dragged into the spotlight just because their parents put them on TV.

But she says this case struck a nerve because she's a mom of boys.

Brandi said she drilled consent into her sons growing up ... telling them they couldn't even hold hands, kiss or hug a girl without asking first.

She also acknowledged the irony of discussing KJ publicly, saying ... "I'm realizing I'm a hypocrite, because I'm saying we shouldn't talk about kids that are underage, but I'm sitting here talking about it."

As TMZ previously reported ... KJ was arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery after a female classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a gym changing area.

Kim has vehemently denied the allegations on her son's behalf, telling TMZ he "categorically denies" the alleged conduct and claiming he passed a polygraph examination.