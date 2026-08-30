Cameron Diaz Turns 54 -- Then & Now, Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Cameron Diaz doesn't need to wear a "Mask," 'cuz her genes over the years have been ... "SMOKIN'!"

Here is 21-year-old version of the blonde bombshell at the 47th Annual Cannes Film Festival back in 1994 (left). This was just a couple months before "The Mask" premiered where she played the sexy Tina Carlyle.

And, more than two decades later this birthday girl is still flashing her pearly whites and stunning looks, recently hitting a red carpet (right).

No doubt, she's a force to be reckoned with here in Hollywood, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!