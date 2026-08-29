Alix Earle Takes a Smoking Hot Break on Hollywood Set

Alix Earle is going full old-school Hollywood glam ... taking a smoke break on set while looking like she stepped straight out of a pin-up shoot.

The influencer was spotted working in Hollywood Friday in a floral Chloé top and matching mini skirt ... paired with sky-high white platform heels.

Alix completed the throwback look with platinum blonde curls and a cigarette in hand ... flashing a huge smile between takes.

The Hollywood outing comes just days before Alix makes the jump from social media to Netflix ... with her new reality series, "Earle Meets World," premiering Sept. 4.

It's unclear what she was filming for this shoot, but between the retro curls, floral fit and cigarette ... Alix was giving full vintage starlet.