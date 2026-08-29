Lil Nas X Announces Mom's Death

Lil Nas X has announced the death of his mom Tameka Hill ... saying "this one's gonna hurt."

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The country rapper took to Instagram Saturday morning to share pictures of his late mom calling her "the baddest ever."

Nas has stayed relatively mum about their relationship in the past ... but in 2021 he told Hot 97 that his mom was an addict and he was attempting to help her, despite being frustrating at times.

In the same interview he attributed her addiction issues to them not being incredibly close, but said "there's still love."

Tameka's age and cause of death have not been made immediately available.

Her death comes just one year after Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting a police officer after he strolled naked along Ventura Boulevard.

In April, a judge accepted Lil Nas X's motion to enter a mental health diversion program.

Play video content Video: Life Update from Lil Nas X Post-Rehab

Months later, Nas gave a positive update on his bipolar diagnosis and his experiences going to rehab, getting therapy and working with a psychiatrist.