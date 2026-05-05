Lil Nas X Throws Stacks of Cash at Male Stripper, on Video

Play video content Video: Lil Nas X Showers Male Stripper With Cash TMZ.com

Here's Lil Nas X throwing stacks of cash at a male stripper inside a famous West Hollywood club.

TMZ obtained video showing the "Old Town Road" rapper making it rain on an exotic dancer Saturday night at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

Folks who were there tell us three male strippers were dancing and twerking up a storm on the stage when Lil Nas X approached with a fistful of dollars ... and he showed particular interest in one dancer.

We're told LNX kept going back up to the stage with bundles of cash to throw at the guy in the video ... going back and forth between the stage and the bar, where a bartender was watching over Lil Nas X's money.

Play video content 8/21/25 Video: Lil Nas X Struts Around LA Only Underwear And Boots, Wears Traffic Cone TMZ.com

At one point, we're told Lil Nas X was spotted munching on some gummy candy while waiting for the bartender to bring him some cash.

Lil Nas X was arrested last year after wandering naked through the streets of Los Angeles and allegedly battering three police officers. He has since entered a mental health diversion program as part of his plea deal.

But this time ... he kept the party confined to The Abbey.