Rajon Rondo's Wife Invites Strippers to NBA Star's Birthday Bash

Rajon Rondo's wife knows how to throw her man a birthday party ... luxury venue, gourmet dining, and A-list entertainers -- including STRIPPERS!

Rondo's wife, Latoia, who is currently pregnant, hosted the retired NBA star's 40th birthday bash over the weekend and shared clips from the lavish party on her Instagram.

One video showed a bunch of strippers dancing in a club-like setting, including one woman twerking on a guest ... in a room raining dollar bills, which covered the entire floor.

The exotic dancers even lined up on the balcony, giving all the party guests a full view of their assets.

"The party turned into the strip club at 1," Latoia said.

The two-time NBA champion and guest were also treated to other forms of entertainment -- including cabaret-style dancers and Rondo's favorite rapper, Lil Baby, who performed on stage!

"Thank you, wifey," Rondo said about his birthday party. "The smartest decision I've made is making you my wife."

Rondo -- an NBA championship with the Celtics and Lakers -- and the fashion designer tied the knot in June 2024 during a beautiful ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.

The couple shares two children and is expecting another.