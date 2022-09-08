NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Play video content

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!"

The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."

Right as the show ended, Rondo hopped up on the runway as Latoia's back was turned ... and when she turned around and saw him, he found his opportunity to propose.

Rondo's move seemed to be a real shocker to Latoia and the guests, who crowded around the couple and cheered as she accepted.

Rondo wasn't the only household name in the building, either ... Draya Michelle, Fivio Foreign and Flo Milli were among other celebs in attendance.

Rondo and Latoia have been dating for a while. She's a fashion designer from Philly ... and, now she'll be taking on a whole new title -- last name, that is!