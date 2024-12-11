Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift For 'Unbelievable' 'Eras Tour'

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce took time this week to gush over his girlfriend -- praising Taylor Swift for concluding her "unbelievable" "Eras Tour."

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar heaped compliments on Tay Tay for several minutes during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" ... following the conclusion of her epic string of concerts in Vancouver.

TK shouted her out for finishing up "a f*** ton" of performances ... before calling the scope of events "insane."

Kelce also gave kudos to everyone who helped his gal get the job done night in and night out.

"It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people," he said ... before adding with a smile, "but mostly because of Taylor."

Jason Kelce also congratulated Taylor on the feat ... before the two turned their attention toward football matters.

The brothers, of course, know the shows perhaps better than anyone -- especially Travis, who attended multiple over the last 24 or so months during his breaks away from the gridiron.

🚨| “Thank you so much for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life MY BELOVED ERAS TOUR!”



pic.twitter.com/UHGEq2GLhs — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 9, 2024 @TSUpdating

As for Taylor, she said goodbye to the tour with her final show on Dec. 8.