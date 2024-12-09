Taylor Swift Says Emotional Goodbye To Fans As 'Eras' Tour Ends

The commonly used phrase "all good things come to an end" applies not only to us mere mortals, but also to Taylor Swift!

After almost 2 years, 149 shows spanning 5 continents and record-smashing ticket sales, the pop superstar has finally come to the end of her "Eras" tour. Turns out, it was the most profitable concert tour ever -- grossing $2 billion -- and was virtually sold out from start to finish with her "Swifties" relishing every moment of it.

🚨| “Thank you so much for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life MY BELOVED ERAS TOUR!”



pic.twitter.com/UHGEq2GLhs — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 9, 2024 @TSUpdating

On Sunday, Taylor performed her last gig at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada, where she dazzled the packed crowd with her typical 46-song set over 3.5 hours.

Check out video posted to X ... Taylor stands onstage thanking her fans for being with her throughout the tour before diving into her last tune of the night, "Karma."

In another video, Taylor gives a speech detailing how the tour was "the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life." She also noted that she performed before 10 million people in total.

And at last night’s concert, her final surprise song set included a mashup of songs that scream "Goodbye, for now" ... including, “A Place in This World,” “New Romantics,” “Long Live” and “The Manuscript."