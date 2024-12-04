Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Enjoy Girls' Night in NYC Before Final 'Eras' Tour Shows

Taylor Swift is set to close out her "Eras" tour shows this weekend, but is still making time for her friends ... stepping out for a girls' night with BFF Gigi Hadid in NYC.

Check it out ... the pop star hit the town Tuesday evening in an all-black ensemble, featuring a simple quarter-length sleeve top and a chic bubble skirt. She rounded out her look with some noticeable bling ... carrying a sparkling purse and wearing a diamond bracelet, necklace and earrings.

Gigi brought a bit of color to their night out, wearing a monochromatic look made of nearly all burgundy -- aside from her dark leather purse.

The one thing the women didn't have in tow with them??? Their A-list boyfriends, Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper.

The NFL star and the Oscar nominee were noticeably MIA during the evening out, where the gal pals swung by the Waverly Inn -- a high-end restaurant in the Big Apple -- for a couple hours.

Yet, fans of Swelce shouldn't be too concerned, as the tight end is in the middle of his football season ... which explains why TS turned to her bestie ahead of her big milestone.

Swifties should also expect Travis to be absent from Taylor's final show in Vancouver on Sunday ... the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium the same day.

Still, Taylor and Gigi certainly appeared to have a fun night out ... watch the vid, the stylish stars exchanged a sweet hug before going their separate ways at the end of the evening.