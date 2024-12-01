Travis Kelce Gets Pressured by Fans to Propose to Taylor Swift

Fans Pressure NFL Star To Pop The Question To Taylor Swift ...

Travis Kelce is getting pressured to propose to Taylor Swift — and all the heat is coming from their own fans on social media.

It all started Friday ... Travis hopped on Instagram to congratulate Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The soon-to-be-married couple posted a beautiful photo of Josh on bended knee popping the question to Hailee, who, of course, said yes.

Then things took a turn.

After Travis wrote his one-word message of "Congratulations," fans of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started replying to his IG comment along with Taylor's "Swifties."

These supporters pushed Travis to ask for the pop star's hand in marriage, repeatedly telling him, "You next" and "Your move."

As you know, Travis and Taylor have been dating for over a year, and they seem very much in love.

Their tight bond has sparked rumors about a possible engagement ... but it's all just speculation.

Now, with this latest push by their fans, the question is whether that will prompt Travis to put the ring on Taylor's finger.

We'll just have to wait and see.