Jason Kelce Says He Refuses To Get Friends Free Taylor Swift Tickets

Jason Kelce is drawing a line in the sand for all his friends ... saying even though he's tight with Taylor Swift, they'll have to look elsewhere if they want tickets to the pop superstar's shows.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center discussed his stance on T. Swift handouts during his appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" ... revealing even though Travis' girlfriend has extended the offer, he'll never take her up on it.

"Thankfully I don't get a lot of people reaching out for Taylor Swift tickets," Kelce told Eisen on Monday. "It is an immediate 'no.' But, I don't get a lot of that."

Kelce said Swift is "great" and has made it clear she's got him taken care of if he ever asks ... but he explained why he won't ever resort to that.

"I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that, I don't wanna put that position out there." he explained. "She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."

As Kelce put it, he doesn't want to have to pick and choose when to use his hook-up ... so he just doesn't use it at all.