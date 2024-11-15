Jason Kelce Sings New Christmas Song Onstage At Eagles Tailgate Party

Play video content Instagram/ @philadelphiaeagles

Jason Kelce debuted his new Christmas song before its streaming release ... performing the track live onstage at Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles game!

The retired NFL center sang "Santa Drives an Astro Van" ahead of the Eagles Thursday Night Football game against division rivals Washington Commanders.

Several fans at the tailgate party captured the performance on video ... with Kelce joining the indie rock group Mt. Joy to sing their duet.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer sounded great ... and during the showcase, Jason thanked fans who showed support as sales of the new album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," will help more than 40 nonprofits around Philadelphia.

The album is Kelce's third release and will feature seven tracks, including "Maybe This Christmas" with Stevie Nicks, currently the No. 1 XMAS song of the season.

Yes, it has (at least temporarily) dethroned Mariah Carey and her iconic "All I Want For Christmas Is You," one of the best-selling digital singles ever.

Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, discussed beating Mariah, the Queen of Christmas, on the latest episode of "New Heights".

Play video content New Heights

"We'll see if it holds throughout the rest of Christmas," Kelce said.

"We caught it on the Christmas downside. Not too many people are listening to Christmas music [right now]. I'll take it when I can get it."