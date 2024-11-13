Jason Kelce & Stevie Nicks' Christmas Song Passes Mariah Carey's on Charts

Play video content New Heights

Jason Kelce's donning his Christmas Crown ... 'cause his song with Stevie Nicks is currently charting higher than Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" -- making him the official Queen of Christmas!

The former Philadelphia Eagles center talked about taking on Mariah during an episode of "The New Heights" podcast ... after Travis rattled off the accomplishment, saying somehow, Jason and The Philly Specials are beating Mariah at her own game.

"Maybe This Christmas" -- a duet by Kelce and Fleetwood Mac songstress Nicks -- has passed 'All I Want' as the No. 1 Christmas song of the season ... and, Jason says taking his rightful place as The Queen of Christmas feels so good.

JK says it's especially wild since Mariah's song has topped the charts around this time for decades now ... though, he admits they caught it pretty early in the holiday season -- and, he doubts it'll stay top for long.

Jason jokes no song with his singing should be number 1 in any category, and Travis tells him to slow down ... 'cause everyone's listening for Stevie, not Jason.

As you know ... each holiday season is dominated by "All I Want For Christmas Is You," shattering a Spotify record last year -- her own record -- for most streams on Christmas Eve.

Worth noting ... "All I Want For Christmas Is You" came out in 1994 -- and, Jason's song came out last week, so it's still got a long way to go to hit Mariah status.