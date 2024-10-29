Travis Kelce Shows Off Vocals On Jason's New Christmas Track

Taylor Swift ain't the only one with vocals in her relationship ... turns out, Travis Kelce can croon too!!

The Kansas City Chiefs star showed off his pipes for a song on Jason Kelce and his former Eagles teammates' new Christmas album -- and in a preview of the track that dropped on Tuesday, you can hear clear as day that Swift's boyfriend knows how to a hit a note or two of his own.

Can I interest you in a sneak preview of Jason and Travis on the new Christmas Album?



(h/t aphillyspecialchristmas/IG) pic.twitter.com/RTGt1AbcGD — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 29, 2024 @newheightshow

The tune -- called "It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)" -- is a single that appears to be all about the holidays in the Kelce brothers' hometown of Cleveland Heights.

In the preview -- which the Kelces' podcast, "New Heights," shared on social media -- Travis can be heard whaling about "wandering the streets" around Christmas time in Ohio.

It's a short snippet, but the NFLer's voice sure sounds buttery!

Jason has a role in the song as well ... chiming in on what appears to be the chorus.

It's, of course, not the first time we've heard Travis sing on The Philly Specials' annual Christmas record -- he was on it last year as well ... but it seems Swift's music sense has really rubbed off on him over the past 12 months.

