Travis Kelce's Family Supports Taylor Swift At 'Eras' Tour Concert In Miami

Travis Kelce can't be at Taylor Swift's show tonight because of his NFL season, but his family's showing love for his girlfriend .... hitting up the "Eras" tour in Miami.

OMG JASON, KYLIE AND WYATT AT THE ERAS TOUR!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/BH6DTPECbX — Christina Keen 🐶🦥 (@christinakeen89) October 18, 2024 @christinakeen89

Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, is at Taylor's Friday concert ... along with his wife, Kylie, and their daughter, Wyatt.

The family of three was spotted heading into Hard Rock Stadium ... and Travis' mother, Donna, was spotted inside the venue -- her very first "Eras" experience -- so there are at least 4 Kelces there.

Travis, meanwhile, is back with the Chiefs ... preparing for this Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

travis is somewhere in kc punching the air rn pic.twitter.com/eLMXufQlDz — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) October 18, 2024 @tayvisnation

We saw Travis and Taylor hanging out Monday night in New York at the Yankees postseason baseball game ... part of a whirlwind weekend during the Chiefs' bye week ... but now he's back on the football grind.

In his stead, Travis' mother, brother, niece and sister-in-law are supporting Taylor as she goes back on tour.

jason, kylie, and the girls are at tonight’s show 😭 pic.twitter.com/x2MXZZuS6i — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) October 18, 2024 @tayvisnation

The Kelces aren't the only folks in attendance at Taylor's gig ... Hoda Kotb is there too.

Hoda's rocking a Swift jersey too ... so she's a total Swiftie.