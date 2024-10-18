Taylor Swift Pumps GloRilla and Sexyy Red Track Ahead of Miami 'Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift is feeling "glorious" ahead of her upcoming "Eras" tour blowout in Miami ... and is locked into that new GloRilla and Sexyy Red track melting the streets!!!

The 'Tortured Poet' posted herself cradling her cat on Instagram on Friday as she soaked up the calm before her 3-day storm inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Glo and Sexyy's “Whatchu Kno About Me” collaboration soundtracked Taylor's post ... an update of Boosie Badazz & Co.'s "Wipe Me Down."

Taylor's all set to rock Hard Rock Stadium all weekend ... it'll be her first "Eras" tour stop on U.S. soil since last year!!!

GloRilla released the club banger on her new album earlier this week and her music was celebrated by her hip hop OG Trina ... she's thoroughly impressed with Glo out of every other female rapper in the game!!!