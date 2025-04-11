Diddy Accuser Changes Tune on Beyoncé, Jay-Z's Involvement, Amends Lawsuit

Beyoncé coming face-to-face with a drugged-up guy wearing a penis mask must've been a crazy-ass fever dream -- the Diddy accuser who claimed Bey and Jay-Z saw him at a "freak off" has changed his mind.

Manzaro Joseph, who sued Diddy earlier this month, just filed an amended lawsuit -- and while he's still going after Diddy in court, he's very noticeably dropped the Carters from his narrative.

Play video content TMZ.com

In the new docs, Joseph makes ZERO mention of Jay or Beyoncé -- and as far as we can tell, that's the only change he's made to the lawsuit. TMZ broke the story ... Joseph originally claimed the couple saw him in one helluva state during a 2015 birthday party in Miami for Diddy's son, King Combs.

Joseph alleged Diddy drugged him and paraded him around the party while forcing him to wear an X-rated mask ... and when Jay and Beyoncé saw him, she said, "Why is this half-naked white man with a c**k mask standing here in front of me?"

There's a reason that story does not appear in the new version of the lawsuit. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, warned Joseph's attorney about making false allegations in the lawsuit -- after proving to him Jay and Bey were nowhere near Miami at the time of the alleged incident.

This is the second time Jay's been vindicated in a lawsuit involving Diddy. Remember, the Jane Doe who accused the moguls of raping her back in 2000, dismissed her lawsuit last month.