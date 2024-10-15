Taylor Swift Announces New 'Eras' Tour Book After Becoming Richest Female Singer

Taylor Swift has found new ways to cash in on her already record-breaking "Eras" tour ... she's launching a book documenting her performances around the globe.

The singer is set to release the new tome exclusively in Target for Black Friday ... along with a CD/vinyl edition of her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology."

In an announcement posted to Instagram Tuesday, TS confirmed she was heading into the final leg of her "Eras" tour -- which she called "the most wondrous experience" -- with a new project under her belt.

She continued ... "I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way."

Per Taylor, the "Eras" tour book will give fans an inside look into her "magical memories" from being on the road ... including never-before-seen BTS photos, personal reflections, and more. The book is set to have 256 pages of content ... and will cost $39.99.

We can't say we're surprised by Taylor's decision to release another vinyl, either ... as she's made a habit of releasing various versions of her albums for collectors in the past.

While 'TTPD' already had a vinyl version, the 'Anthology' edition, which is the extended version of her 11th studio album, will now get the physical treatment ... and will feature 4 acoustic bonus tracks across 4 marbled vinyls.

This new release comes on the heels of Taylor being named the world's richest female musician.

As TMZ previously reported, the pop star surpassed Rihanna on Forbes' billionaires list ... with a reported net worth of $1.6 billion.

Clearly, the "Cruel Summer" singer will maintain her spot on the prestigious list -- which also includes Beyoncé, Madonna and Dolly Parton, among others.

Taylor is expected to rake in even more dough when her "Eras" tour -- which first launched in March 2023 -- returns this weekend for 3 sold-out performances in Miami.

She'll continue on to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before concluding the whole run in Vancouver in December.