Taylor Swift Nabs Rihanna's Title of Richest Female Musician, With $1.6B

Rihanna didn't have enough "Diamonds" to trump Taylor Swift's growing network ... the pop star just surpassed RiRi as the world's richest female musician.

A year after Swift joined the ranks of billionaire musicians, Forbes is reporting the "Cruel Summer" singer has since nabbed the top title ... which was previously held by Rihanna.

Per the outlet, Swift is now worth a reported $1.6 billion ... citing her sold-out "Eras" tour as the biggest boost to her financial portfolio. And, Taylor did make history with her money-making moves ... reportedly becoming the first musician to reach billionaire status mainly from her music and live shows.

She also holds about $125 million in real estate holdings ... which is no small feat either.

Rihanna, who previously had a net worth of $1.7 billion thanks to her cosmetic line and lingerie brand, sits just behind Swift on the list ... with a current net worth of $1.4 billion.

Of the highest-ranking females on the list ... Beyoncé is several spots below with a net worth of $760 million. Though, Bey's husband Jay-Z tops the overall musicians' list with $2.5 billion ... so, it's safe to say she has more income than 700M+ at her disposal.

Still, Swift doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon ... she's set to return to the final leg of her "Eras" tour next week. This means more merch sales heading directly into the singer's pocket!!