Taylor Swift a No-Show at Travis Kelce Birthday Charity Event

Travis Kelce is now on the backside of 30 having celebrated his 35th birthday Saturday, and Taylor Swift was MIA, but fear not Swifties ... this will all course correct Monday night.

Travis hit up his Kelce Car Jam spectacle in Kansas City, and he broke the news to the staff Taylor was not showing up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you know, there's this crazy buzz that when Taylor is not at every Travis game or event, there's trouble in paradise, but not the case. Travis said Taylor will be cheering him on Monday night when the Chiefs take on the Saints in K.C.

As for the car event, it's for a good cause ... raising money for underprivileged kids. Travis said on his podcast his plan was to display his sweet, '70 Chevy Chevelle. Certain members of the TMZ staff have expressed unbridled envy over his ride.

BTW ... in case you forgot, it's the same car he and Taylor once drove through the city after the first game she attended.

And Travis wasn't alone ... Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce were there, as were his parents Donna and Ed -- and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were at the spot, too.