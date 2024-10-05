Travis Kelce Gets Offers To Reprise 'Grotesquerie' Role's Ex-Stripper Past

Travis Kelce's "Grotesquerie" character was a stripper back in the day, but he's now getting opportunities to bring Ed Lachlan's past back to the present ... with several male revues telling TMZ Sports they would love "Big Peter and His Banana Splitter" to make a special appearance!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar made his debut on the Ryan Murphy show this past week ... and in one scene, his role was revealed as a former dancer at a male strip club in Juneau, Alaska, where he was "jiggling it for horny mamas coming off of cruise ships."

I can’t wait to hear @JasonKelce reaction after this scene 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iM9d46oitI — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 3, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

Unfortunately, there weren't any flashback scenes.

Regardless, a bunch of men-focused adult entertainment establishments started to salivate after Kelce's Lachlan delivered the lines ... and immediately thought of some one-of-a-kind opportunities for the three-time Super Bowl champ.

The folks at the famous Thunder From Down Under are willing to open their doors for Taylor Swift's boyfriend ... saying they'd LOVE to welcome him to either their Las Vegas or Nashville residency "to reenact his role from 'Grotesquerie.'"

"I think the audience would go wild for a little NFL meets thunder magic!" co-owner Adam Steck said.

The Kings of Hustler strip club in Sin City is also pouncing on the chance to host the jock -- with general manager Brittany Rose saying, "Travis Kelce can rock his banana hammock on our stage."

"I'm sure that all the Vegas Swifties will want to catch a glimpse of what Taylor is working with behind the scenes. You know he's given her a private show."

The "Girls Night Out The Show" -- a traveling tour of hunks -- would have no problem welcoming the Banana Splitter to their stage ... with their booking agent, John Johnson, saying they "would love to extend an open invitation to Travis Kelce to reprise his role as Ed Lachlan on 'Grotesquerie' and heat up the stage with us."

For good measure, even the iconic Chippendales want Kelce ... saying, "Travis has an open invite to wear our iconic cuffs and collars [and] join our guys onstage in Vegas"

"We've had many celebrity guest stars and he would be an amazing addition to the show. Our cast would put him through our Chipps boot camp for sure!"

Chances are we won't see Kelce shake what Donna gave him -- but hey, we can dream. In the meantime, hoping for a flashback on a future episode.