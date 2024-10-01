Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Dances, Cracks Jail Joke In 'Are You Smarter' Trailer

Travis Kelce I'm Too 'Smart' For Jail ... But Am I A Good Game Show Host?!?

100124_travis_kelce_kal
HOST WITH THE MOST
Prime Video

Travis Kelce put his hosting skills on display in the latest look at the new "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" game show ... complete with a jig and a joke about staying out of the slammer -- but whether it's enough to keep the project from flopping is up for debate.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar's first foray into the genre was revealed on Tuesday ... showing him explaining the rules of the fresh twist on the old Jeff Foxworthy-led show, interacting with contestants and pointing at the camera quite a few times.

travis kelce prime insta 1

Taylor Swift's boyfriend certainly doesn't lack energy ... using a few touchdown celebration-esque moves while on set -- and poking fun at his own smarts (or lack, thereof) in the trailer.

In fact, when he's asked what his major was in college, Kelce explained it was criminal justice ... 'cause as he put it, "If I'm going to go to school, I might as well learn how to not go to jail."

The show teased a slew of celebrity guests ... including former NFLers Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Ryan Fitzpatrick, comedians Nikki Glaser and Natasha Leggero and some reality TV stars.

Kelce explained he's always been a fan of game shows ... and he's excited to breathe new air into the franchise -- especially since he's a host, and not putting his brains to the test.

It's a big month in the world of entertainment for Kelce -- his debut on FX's "Grotesquerie" is also coming soon.

travis kelce getty 1
Getty

As for "Smarter," which airs Wednesdays on Prime Video starting October 16 ... we gotta ask.

Travis' Hosting Skills

