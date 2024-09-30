Travis Kelce Says Girlfriend Doesn't Have To Go To All His Games In Resurfaced Clip

WAGS DON'T HAVE TO GO TO ALL OUR GAMES

More proof Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are totally fine despite her glaring absence from his last two NFL games ... he's never expected his girlfriend to attend every contest, and even said so himself.

Travis voiced his expectations for his girlfriend in an interview back in 2016, and now the clip is resurfacing in light of Taylor being MIA at Chiefs games for two straight NFL Sundays.

In the clip, Travis tells WhoSay ... "If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games."

Travis continues ... "I mean, there's 8 home games, 8 away games, plus playoffs. I don’t even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game." This was back when the NFL played a 16-game schedule. Now, there's an added game.

Taylor went to the first two games this season, both in Kansas City, before skipping out on road games in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Our sources say the couple is still going strong despite Taylor's absence.

Travis was promoting his old reality series "Catching Kelce" as part of this resurfaced clip ... and he actually met his ex Maya Benberry on the reality show.

While attending every single game is not a necessity, Travis said his partner needs to be his biggest cheerleader when she does show up, explaining ... "I need her to cheer when we're doing awesome, just to make sure that that look is being presented to everyone."