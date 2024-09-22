Taylor Swift Misses Kickoff At Chiefs Game, Doesn't Appear to be in Atlanta

Taylor Swift might be taking a week off from watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games ... 'cause it doesn't look like she's at the Chiefs game in Atlanta -- at least, not yet.

The Chiefs tight end's taking on the Falcons down in The Big Beach Sunday night in primetime on NBC ... and, many expected T-Swift to make the trek down south to cheer on her man.

Usually, fans post and repost a tons of pics and vids to X featuring the pop star before the game starts ... watching as she makes her way to a luxury box, usually with a friend or two in tow.

Of course, then broadcasters show her upwards of a dozen times a game while she celebrates positive moments for K.C. and Killa Trav.

Sunday night though ... not a sight of her -- either on social media or in the stadium. Quite frankly, it seems like she skipped out on this one.

To be fair, Tay's been to the first two games of Travis' season ... cheering loudly as his team beat up on the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals -- but, she was hanging out with Gigi Hadid in NYC Saturday night. Perhaps she didn't feel like living the Apple for the Peach.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The Chiefs take on the Chargers in L.A. next weekend ... so, there's a good chance she makes it out to that one -- but, seems she's not in the ATL.