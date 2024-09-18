Travis Kelce Gifts Patrick Mahomes Pricey Designer Golf Bag For 29th Birthday

Patrick Mahomes seemingly has everything -- a loving family, three Super Bowl rings and an NFL contract worth roughly half a billion dollars -- but Travis Kelce still tried to hook him up with a sweet birthday gift this week nonetheless.

The Chiefs' star signal-caller revealed during an interview with "The Drive" on Tuesday his favorite pass catcher got him a swanky Louis Vuitton golf bag for his big 2-9.

Play video content The Drive

It's unclear how much Kelce dropped on the present -- but on the designer's website, there are a few different models that range from $22,600 to $31,500.

Mahomes, of course, is an avid golfer who clearly appreciated Kelce's offering ... although he did wonder out loud how much he could actually use it out on the course -- considering its hefty price tag.

At the time of the interview, Mahomes said his wife, Brittany, hadn't given him her gift yet -- but he did say his other top receiver in Kansas City, Rashee Rice, gave him some shoes for the big anniversary.

Play video content TMZ Studios

With his birthday falling in the middle of the Chiefs' work week this year -- Brittany actually threw him his party on Sunday night following K.C.'s win over the Bengals -- and it seemed lavish. There were balloons, cakes, a photo booth ... and Taylor Swift even showed up!

Play video content

Pat's got some time to soak in getting one year older before he has to get under center again -- Kansas City won't play 'til Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.