Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday After Bengals Victory, Taylor Swift Attends

Patrick Mahomes Big 2-9 Birthday Bash ... Taylor Swift Attends
Patrick Mahomes turns 29 Tuesday ... but he was already in celebration mode over the weekend and his wife, Brittany, gave everyone a behind-the-scenes look at his bday party.
Brittany posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story, providing a sneak peek into Patrick's birthday bash Sunday evening at their Kansas City, Missouri home.
Check out the images -- one of which showed a large display of red and black balloons surrounding two signs that read, "Patrick's 29." Other pictures captured more balloon arrangements, drink holders with old photos of Patrick smiling as a boy and blown-up pics on a column decoration with more throwback pics of the star KC Chiefs quarterback.
Brittany didn't reveal the guest list for her hubby's soiree -- but Taylor Swift showed up and posed in photo booth pics. Her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was not pictured at the party -- but it's safe to assume he was probably there.
Hours earlier, the Chiefs eked out a 26-25 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in K.C. – and Taylor was front and center cheering on Kelce, but did not sit near Brittany for the second game in a row.
There was some speculation Taylor and Brittany were beefing over their political leanings, but this doesn't seem to be the case.
As you know, Brittany caused a stir when she liked an IG post from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Taylor, on the other hand, has been firmly in the Democratic camp, recently coming out in support of Kamala Harris. This led to Trump blasting Taylor on Truth Social, writing in all caps, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
Anyhoo ... Happy Birthday, Patrick!