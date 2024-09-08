Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend US Open for Men's Final Match

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a packed social calendar this weekend ... and, they're keeping the good times rolling, hitting the US Open for the men's final.

The happy couple arrived in Queens for the match just minutes ago ... rolling into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center hand-in-hand.

In a tennis era 🤩



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/ZsXN2KpgDF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024 @usopen

Check out the clip ... T-Swift's in a pretty standard pink dress, showing quite a bit of leg in the miniskirt. Travis is decked out in his country club best -- all white ensemble with red and green trim and a matching bucket hat.

The two looked all smiley walking into the venue ... and kept up the sweet display in their private box while watching Jannik Sinner take on Taylor Fritz for the title.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also hit the big event ... with the two wrapped in a giggly embrace despite Mahomes' apparent support for Donald Trump -- putting rumors of beef to rest.

Of course, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night ... pulling out a 27-20 win in the NFL's opening salvo.

This opened up the weekend for the two lovebirds ... who have been go, go, go in the city that never sleeps.

Just yesterday, the two stopped by Electric Lady Studios -- Tay's preferred recording studio -- in Manhattan for the wedding of model Karen Elson to the music studio's owner Lee Foster.

The stars were dressed to the nines ... and, got many people asking when they might tie the knot themselves.