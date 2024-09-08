Nate Burleson Supports Taylor Swift Making Plays For Chiefs, 'As She Should!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Taylor Swift wants to draw up some plays for the Chiefs, so be it ... so says ex-NFL star Nate Burleson, who tells TMZ Sports the pop superstar being hands-on in Travis Kelce's career will only bring good results.

The All-Pro tight end recently confirmed his lady has fully immersed herself in football since they started dating ... and it's gotten to the point where she's been working on her Xs and Os and designing some Kelce-focused routes.

Play video content The Rich Eisen Show

Burleson -- who now stars in front of the camera for CBS -- has no issue with the "Karma" crooner getting involved in her man's day job ... especially considering the Chiefs have continued their dominance amid her presence on gamedays.

"As she should, right? She's boo'd up, Travis Kelce," Burleson said in NYC. "She might as well go into the facility, call some plays. They won two Super Bowls in a row, so she's doing something right."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Burleson added it's a fact that significant others play a major role in players' success on the gridiron ... and in this case, Swift is doing her part.

Ya can't argue the results, either -- as the Chiefs got a narrow victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ... and Swift made sure to enjoy the game from an Arrowhead Stadium suite.