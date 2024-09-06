Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce On Cheek After Chiefs Season Opener

Travis Kelce didn't get the game ball after the Kansas City Chiefs won their season opener, he got something better ... a kiss from Taylor Swift.

In new photos from the postgame celebration Thursday night in K.C., Taylor is smooching Travis on the cheek.

Taylor and Travis are cheesing for the camera next to another Chiefs couple ... wide receiver Mecole Hardman and his fiancée, Chariah Gordon.

The kiss on the cheek next to Mecole and Chariah is actually a recreation of a similar photo the foursome snapped last season ... so Taylor looks super comfortable with the Chiefs' WAGs.

Travis didn't make a huge impact on the game in a Chiefs 27-20 season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens ... catching 3 passes from Patrick Mahomes for 34 yards ... but he's got the biggest pop star in the world kissing on him, so that's gotta count for something.

Taylor and Chariah look pretty chummy here ... because they also did a video together from a suite after the game, and the vibes were high.

Play video content Instagram / @chariah_